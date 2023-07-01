Hendrick Toyota of Concord recently donated a 2023 Toyota Tundra DARE vehicle to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

The new DARE vehicle will support School Resource Officers and will be a visible reminder to county students, teachers and staff that they are in a safe and secure learning environment and will be a reminder to the community of the partnership between law enforcement, parents and schools in preparing children to make good decisions.

The sheriff's office said DARE vehicles are an intricate part of community relations, visible not only on school campus, but in county parades and events hosted by the Sheriff’s Office — with hopes of being a constant reminder to area children to practice what they learned through the DARE Program.