SALISBURY: A 18-year-old man is in custody, charged with stealing a motorcycle and leading a high speed chase, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

Tuesday, March 14, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling north on I-85 speeding more than 90 mph, the RCSO said.

As the deputy activated his blue lights and siren, the rider exited onto East Innes Street and accelerated. A short chase ensued down Bendix Drive and back into the Food Lion parking lot on Faith Road. Once in the parking lot, the speed reached 80 mph until the rider lost control of the Harley-Davidson and crashed in front of Food Lion, the sheriff's office said.

As the rider hit the ground, he immediately got up and began running on foot from the deputy toward the rear of the store. The deputy chased him, and once he caught up with him, the rider began fighting and resisting arrest. After a brief struggle, deputies were able to get handcuffs on the suspect. At this point, the rider was identified as 18-year-old Ethan Bradley Ghent, known to law enforcement., the RCSO said.

During the investigation, deputies contacted the motorcycle owner, who at the time was unaware that his Harley-Davidson had been stolen during the night.

Ethan Ghent was taken before the magistrate and charged with the following charges: felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Assault on Law Enforcement, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Resist, Obstruct, and delay an officer, speeding 15 MPH more than the speed limit, driving a motor vehicle with no registration plate, no operators license, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Ghent's bond was set at $70,000 and was turned over to our detention center staff.

RSCO said at the time of this arrest, Ghent was out on a bond with pending charges for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice, and injury to real property stemming from an incident in February.