 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Early morning walker killed in Kannapolis

  • Updated
  • 0
Kannapolis Police Department
Kannapolis Police Department

KANNAPOLIS - Kannapolis Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, April 18, regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release from the City of Kannapolis.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The woman, whose name has not been released, was apparently walking in the middle of the street when she was struck., officials said.

The northbound side of Kannapolis Parkway was closed for a time Monday morning. An investigation into the incident continues.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA And SpinLaunch partner to slingshot satellite into space by 2025

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts