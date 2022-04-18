Early morning walker killed in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS - Kannapolis Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, April 18, regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release from the City of Kannapolis.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Rogers Lake Road. The pedestrian died at the scene. The woman, whose name has not been released, was apparently walking in the middle of the street when she was struck., officials said.