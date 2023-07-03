While you are most likely to see a sheriff’s deputy patrolling the streets of your community, North Carolina’s sheriffs’ offices patrol your local waterways, too! With six major lakes, nearly 75 other bodies of water across the state as well as the Atlantic Ocean, patrolling lakes and waterways during the summer is a large part of the daily operations of our sheriffs’ offices.

With the summer season in full swing, you are likely to see deputies teaming up with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to keep local waterways safe. While Wildlife officers focus on registration and equipment violations, sheriffs’ deputies will supplement these patrols to ensure the safety of those enjoying the sunshine.

Many waterway patrols focus their efforts on showing a law enforcement presence and interacting with their communities, but sometimes they must respond to emergency calls for service.

Examples of calls they respond to on the water include drownings, boaters or kayakers in distress and various safety violations.

Additionally, North Carolina waterways are home to some popular fishing spots. Dams and the areas around them are particularly difficult for inexperienced boaters to navigate. If someone runs into trouble while waiting for a bite, the sheriff’s office is able to respond and get them to safety.

Lakes, rivers and the ocean are popular locations for full-time living and vacation homes. Vacation homes are particularly at risk during the off-season for home break-ins. For that reason, deputies pay close attention to homes along the water that are vacant and susceptible to criminal activity to ensure these homes remain secure.

Many North Carolina lakes are also popular camping destinations, with thousands of campsites and summer activities galore. Deputies frequently patrol these campsites during the summer months to show their community they are in the area and ready to ensure they are safe all season long.

Sheriffs’ offices also use different types of equipment for patrolling lakes and waterways. The type of boat or watercraft being used will depend on the water conditions such as depth and movement of the currents. Smaller boats are used to maneuver tight areas to find a boater in distress, while larger craft are used for open water and towing disabled boats.

At least one North Carolina sheriff’s office employs a volunteer boat team, staffed by deputies, telecommunicators, detention officers, and civilian employees of the sheriff’s office. The members of the boat team volunteer their time to receive boating safety training to gain useful skills that help them patrol the waterways.

While you’re out enjoying the sun, sand and cool water this summer, here are a few reminders to help you and your family stay safe:

1. Do not operate a boat while impaired. It is against the law.

2. North Carolina law requires all boat occupants under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket.

3. Ensure your boat, watercraft, kayak or canoe has proper lighting if you will be on the water after dark.

Whether you spend your vacation boating, fishing, kayaking, or simply lounging at the water’s edge, keep an eye out for your county sheriff’s office this summer and thank them for the work they do to keep North Carolina lakes and waterways safe.