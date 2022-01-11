Fire damages home on Faith Drive

Fire at a Concord home Monday afternoon has displaced the four adults who were living there.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, to 581 Faith Drive SW. Firefighters arrived on the scene within two minutes and found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters worked quickly to search for victims and extinguish the blaze, the fire department reported. Firefighters also had to cut a hole in the roof of the home to prevent the fire from spreading. The emergency was brought under control within 20 minutes. Faith Drive was closed for a short time while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Damage to the house was estimated at $18,000. Fire damage was extensive to the rear of the home, while smoke damage was evident throughout. There were four adults living at the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. A total of 26 firefighters responded to the scene. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County EMS, Duke Energy and Concord Police Department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.