ROWAN COUNTY - A house was destroyed following a major fire in Rowan County on Sunday.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to a home on West Ridge Road just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping five people displaced from the home.

No injuries were reported.

WBTV news has more online including video at: http://bit.ly/3KbOlLS