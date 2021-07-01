FRAUD ALERT: ‘Overseas’ call wants you to pay bill for victim

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has recently dealt with several different “overseas” scams that involve phone conversations with a story about the victim needing to pay a bill by online, gift card or Green Dot Card or similar fashion.

These scams originated by either an email or a phone call. The emails will appear to be from a legitimate source, company or even government agency. Government agencies will never require a remote or electronic payment to avoid arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Legitimate businesses don’t require or request payment by Gift Card or any other non-traditional methods. If a phone call suggests a bill be paid, ask to be mailed a bill. This company, if legitimate, should already have your mailing address. Never provide any personal information over the phone or through an email link and change your passwords often.

When in doubt you can stop the conversation and contact local law enforcement about the inquiry for advice. These scams prey on the victim’s good nature and fear.

Often these “scam callers” will be far less customer service related and will be rude if questioned about the validity of their inquiries. They will use threats to convince victims, according to the sheriff’s office.