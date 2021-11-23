 Skip to main content
Governor Cooper appoints Superior Court Judge for Mecklenburg County
  • Updated
RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Kimberly Best to serve as Superior Court Judge serving Mecklenburg County, Judicial District 26B. She will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge W. Robert Bell.

“Judge Best has served the Mecklenburg County community well over the years as a District Court Judge,” said Gov. Cooper. “I am thankful for her willingness to serve as a Superior Court Judge.”

Since 2009, Kimberly Best has served as a District Court Judge in Mecklenburg County, District 26. Previously, she was a lawyer at The Best Law Firm, PLLC and a lawyer at Browne, Flebotte, Wilson, Horn & Webb, PLLC. She has also served as a Magistrate in Mecklenburg County and a Spanish Teacher at JT Williams Middle School. She is also the NC State Chair for the National Association of Women Judges. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan, her Masters of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and her Juris Doctor from Indiana University School of Law.

