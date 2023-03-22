HARRISBURG – Fire damaged a house in the 5700 block of Hammermill Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harrisburg Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which did significant damage to the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the eight occupants.

“Homeowners were alerted to the fire from a working smoke alarm,” Harrisburg Fire said in Tweet after the fire extinguished.

The Concord Fire Department assisted Harrisburg in battling the blaze.