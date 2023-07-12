"It is with great sadness," Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen announced, "We have tragically lost a member of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Family. During the course of a three-month long investigation, we have concluded that this was simply a tragic accident."

On April 4, 2023, K-9 Kantor passed away of apparent heat exhaustion. Kantor’s handler was off duty and out of town. Kantor was at home with one adult family member and one 17-year-old family member. During the morning hours, the adult family member left for work leaving Kantor and the 17-year-old family member at home.

At some point, Kantor became agitated and restless. The family member put Kantor in his issued county vehicle, started the engine, turned the air conditioning on and closed the door. This commonly used practice will usually reduce stress for a working police K-9 due to the amount of time they spend in the kennel inside their patrol vehicle. The 17-year-old family member was aware that this would likely calm the K-9.

At some point the engine of the vehicle shut off causing the heat level inside the vehicle to rise. The adult family member returned home and found Kantor deceased in the kennel of the handler’s patrol SUV. The handler, who was approximately three hours away, was already on his way back home when he received the call from his family notifying him that Kantor had passed.

The sheriff's office investigation revealed that at the time Kantor was placed in the vehicle, the air conditioning was running. The vehicle dealership has not been able to determine why the SUV’s engine shut off. The teen was not aware the K9 protection system needed to be activated which would have sounded an alarm when the temperature inside the SUV reached a certain level.

Kantor’s handler and his family are devastated by this tragic loss to their family and ours. Sheriff Allen immediately began to take proactive steps to ensure this never happens again. He ordered a review of the K-9 policy.

All of the heat alarms on our K-9 vehicles will be wired in a manner that will allow them to be activated automatically once the vehicle is started and will remain activated during the time that the K-9 is inside the vehicle.

"We have also adopted new policies as it relates to the care for these K-9’s when they are at home and the handler cannot be with them," the sheriff said. "As part of our investigation, we also consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. As an additional step, we have asked another Sheriff’s Office to review this tragic situation."

“The death of Kantor is a tragic accident. His passing brought devastating sorrow to the handler and his family. These K-9s are not just working dogs, but also loved companions and close friends to the handlers and families they live with every day. The RCSO can replace Kantor, but the handler and his family will forever have the loss and void of his companionship and devotion. We here at the RCSO have taken steps and made policy changes to help avoid these tragic accidents in the future,” said Sheriff Allen.

K-9 Kantor is still on duty for the RCSO. He no longer rides in the back of the SUV in the kennel. His cremated remains are in a special wooden box. He rides in the passenger seat with his handler. Thank you for your continued service, K-9 Kantor.