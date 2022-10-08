Kannapolis man shot and killed on Concord bus stop Friday afternoon

CONCORD - A Kannapolis man was shot and killed at a bus stop in Concord Friday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department (CPD).

In a press release, police said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. officers from the Concord Police Department responded to the 400 block of International Drive NW for a report of a gunshot victim.

Witnesses on scene stated that an unidentified male suspect came to the bus stop located on International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW and shot the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, CPD said.

The victim has been identified as Travoris Richardson, 31, of Kannapolis.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.