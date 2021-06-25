Kannapolis resident arrested on multiple drug charges following months-long investigation

KANNAPOLIS — Michael Darby has been arrested on multiple drug charges following a months-long investigations by the Kannapolis Police Department.

According to the Police Report, KPD began an investigation starting Feb. 3 into narcotics activity allegedly taking place at 509 Denver Street in Kannapolis. The department reportedly received complaints about potential illegal activity at the address.

Following the investigation, KPD obtained a search warrant for the residence and found on site 470 grams of cocaine, 58.8 pounds (26,692 grams) of marijuana, 1,597 dosage units of Ecstasy (MDMA) and $18,789 in cash.

Based on the evidence found at the scene the police department was able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Darby, according to the Police Report.

The arrest warrant for Darby included nine separate charges including trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDMA, felony-M/S/D/P CS-W/N 1,000 feet of a school, sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, maintain vehicle/dwell/place CS, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

When issuing the warrant for his arrest, it appeared Darby had fled the city June 22. He was later located and arrested in Manhattan, NY by the United States Marshals Service.