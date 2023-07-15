Kannapolis Police Officer Chance Ross officially retired Thursday, July 13.
Police Chief Terry Spry presented Officer Ross with the traditional gift of his service weapon, handcuffs, and badge on his last day with the department..
Ross joined the Kannapolis Police Department in 2008. During his career with the City, he served as a patrol officer and an investigator in the Felony Investigations and Vice/Narcotics Units. He also worked as a field training officer and helped train many of our new officers.