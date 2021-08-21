Legislature honors slain Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping

RALEIGH — Members of the North Carolina House and Senate paid tribute to late Concord Police Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping during the Wednesday, Aug. 18, floor sessions of the State Legislature.

“This perfect teammate, who embodied the core values of his profession with courage, competence, and integrity, died in the line of duty. He died living out his dream of ‘being of service to others,’ giving his life for someone he didn’t know,” said Representative Kristin Baker of the 82nd House District, Cabarrus County.

The top shooter in his law enforcement training program at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, Shuping had served with the Concord Police Department 18 months when he was shot in the line of duty while responding to a reported car crash and attempted carjacking on Dec. 16, 2020. Representative Baker announced during Wednesday’s session that legislation has been approved to name the bridge connecting Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Mills Boulevard over Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County in memory of Shuping, pending Gov. Roy Cooper's signature. Flags flown over the State Capitol were presented to the family and Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek for preservation.

A Representative Statement honoring Shuping was presented during Wednesday’s session, and will be recorded in the 2020-21 House Journal. House Speaker Tim Moore extended courtesies of the gallery to recognize the following: Officer Shuping’s widow, Haylee, his parents, Dane and Lynn, and his brother, Paul; along with police officers Kyle Baker and Kaleb Robinson, involved in the shootout, Chief Gary Gacek and fellow Concord police officers.