The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office recently held a ceremony to honor a long-time deputy.

Sheriff's Captain Kevin Pfister retired after nearly 30 years of service to Cabarrus County.

Pfister worked in the Patrol Division, Community Policing Division, and spend the majority of his career as a detective supervising the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff’s Office until finishing his career as Captain.

Sheriff Van Shaw and others gathered for a ceremony to honor Pfister. He was presented his service weapon and other gifts to honor his long-time service to Cabarrus County.