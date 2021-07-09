Missed the Courthouse ceremony? You can watch on TV, online

CONCORD,— Under sunny downtown Concord skies, community members gathered this week for the two-day Cabarrus County Courthouse “topping off” celebration.

The event commemorated a major milestone in the project, as the building’s structure is now in place and crews are moving into the next phase of construction for the 250,000-square-foot expansion/renovation. The event was also the first official public presentation of the building.

Tuesday, July 6 marked day one of the celebration, as Courthouse workers, elected officials, local businesses and organizations, and other community members dropped by to scrawl signatures and messages on a white construction beam displayed in front of the Government Center.

On July 7, the closing ceremony drew another large crowd, which cheered as contractors hoisted the signed beam into place along the top of the structure.

Speakers for the ceremony included Superior Court Judge Marty McGee, Messer Project Executive Jason Harris and Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris, who each shared words of excitement and gratitude for the progression of the project.