Missed the Courthouse ceremony? You can watch on TV, online
Missed the Courthouse ceremony? You can watch on TV, online

  • Updated
The beam-raising ceremony can be viewed through Sunday, July 18 on Cabarrus County Television-Spectrum Channel 22. You can also watch on demand on the County’s YouTube channel by visiting youtube.com/cabarruscounty.

 Cabarrus County photo

CONCORD,— Under sunny downtown Concord skies, community members gathered this week for the two-day Cabarrus County Courthouse “topping off” celebration.

The event commemorated a major milestone in the project, as the building’s structure is now in place and crews are moving into the next phase of construction for the 250,000-square-foot expansion/renovation. The event was also the first official public presentation of the building.

Tuesday, July 6 marked day one of the celebration, as Courthouse workers, elected officials, local businesses and organizations, and other community members dropped by to scrawl signatures and messages on a white construction beam displayed in front of the Government Center.

Signing the beam

Citizens, including this youngster, were able to sign the highest beam before it was moved into place.

On July 7, the closing ceremony drew another large crowd, which cheered as contractors hoisted the signed beam into place along the top of the structure.

Speakers for the ceremony included Superior Court Judge Marty McGee, Messer Project Executive Jason Harris and Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris, who each shared words of excitement and gratitude for the progression of the project.

“This building … is a manifestation of our community’s commitment to the cause of justice,” Judge McGee said. “It is being built the Cabarrus way—with listening, leadership, collaboration and a dedication to doing things the right way.”

Harris noted the long list of organizations who made the progress possible, and specifically thanked construction workers who lined up along the second floor to watch the ceremony.

“These crews have worked tirelessly, six days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day … and we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” Harris said.

Morris discussed the project’s impact.

“Today we celebrate taking one more step towards the fulfillment of a vision that began years ago,” Morris told the crowd. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and we look forward to the impact this transformation will have on us all.”

The full ceremony is available to watch through Sunday, July 18 on Cabarrus County Television-Spectrum Channel 22.

You can also watch on demand on the County’s YouTube channel by visiting youtube.com/cabarruscounty.

A milestone has arrived for one of the most anticipated downtown Concord projects in recent years. The 250,000-square-foot Cabarrus County Courthouse expansion/renovation project is celebrating the placement of the final steel beam.

Cabarrus County Government invites Courthouse workers, elected officials, local businesses and organizations, and the community to join in the two-day “topping off” celebration, July 6 and 7 on the front steps of the Government Center at 65 Church Street S.

The “topping off” ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the construction industry. It commemorates the completion of a building’s structure – specifically the placement of the final steel beam.

The ceremony also signifies the first official public introduction to the new building.
