One dead, one injured in shooting at Concord restaurant

The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gateway Ln. NW in Concord, according to a press release from CPD.

Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1:15 a.m., Concord Police responded to a shots fired call at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Once on scene, officers found one victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the business. A second gunshot victim was located a short time later near the business and was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment, police said.

Initial reports suggest that the altercation began inside the business and ultimately ended up in the parking lot where the shooting took place. Police believe this is an isolated incident, according to CPD.

No names have released yet. The investigation is continuing.