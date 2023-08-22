CONCORD — The city continues to mourn the loss of three children who tragically passed away following an early morning house fire on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The public is invited to join the city and the Logan community in remembering and honoring the lives of siblings Daniella Kueviakoe (16 years old), Stephen Kueviakoe (15 years old), and Emmanuelle Kueviakoe (11 years old). A prayer vigil will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the courtyard at the city’s Housing Department at 283 Harold Goodman Circle, SW.

The city of Concord has partnered with Grace Lutheran Church in Concord (58 Chestnut Drive, SW) to serve as the communitywide contact for donations. Individuals and organizations wishing to offer support to aid the families during this difficult time may call the Rev. Donald Anthony at 704-701-7167.

The child rescued from the burning home by Concord firefighters died at the hospital Sunday evening, according to a news release from the city of Concord. Two of the children died at the scene.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Concord Fire Department reports a third child has passed away following today’s early morning house fire,” the release said..

The city’s Housing Department will be offering grief counseling for residents through community partners.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Concord Fire Department is working with the office of the State Fire Marshal and the Concord Police Department on the investigation.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at 1:08 a.m. (Sunday) to 374 Lincoln St., SW, a one-story public housing duplex owned by the city of Concord. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:13 a.m. to find heavy fire showing from one of the units. Crews immediately deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and searched the home, along with the adjacent unit.

Three children were located and removed from inside the burning unit. Firefighters immediately began CPR on the children until Cabarrus County EMS arrived.

Two children died at the scene and a third was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The parents were not home at the time and no other occupants were inside the home. The occupants of the adjacent unit safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit, however, it sustained heat and water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Concord Fire response included six engines, one ladder, one rescue, two battalion chiefs and a safety officer.