RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Saturday announced that Alexea Maurice Houston, 44, of 1122 Holmes St., Salisbury, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Houston of cashing a check from his insurance company after he had requested a stop-payment action on the check, saying he had not received the check from the insurance company.

The alleged offense occurred on Jan. 19.

Houston was served with a criminal summons on March 21.

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, report it. You can anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov..