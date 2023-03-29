SPENCER - An 18-year-old Rowan County man has been charged with shooting into an an occupied vehicle early this year, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO)..

On Monday, March 27, Johnai Anthony Rippy was arrested on charges of Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill., RCSO said in a press release.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a shooting incident the sheriff’s office was called to on Feb. 26, at the intersection of North Long Street and East Jefferson Street.

The sheriff's office said at around 11:37 p.m., Rippy pulled up next to a vehicle at the intersection and recognized the occupants. With motives investigators believe to be gang related, Rippy began firing into the car, striking one person and injuring both. Rippy fled the scene. The victims were located by a deputy sheriff conducting a traffic stop nearby.

Detectives identified Rippy as the suspect and warrants were obtained on March 17. Rippy was given at $250,000 secured bond and is being held at the Rowan County Jail awaiting trial.