MOORESVILLE - A registered sex offender who operates a race team has been charged with violating sex offender regulations, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

On Aug. 16, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Unit received information from Guilford County Sheriff`s Office concerning Sex Offender Joel Richard Courage., RCSO said.

Courage who is registered in Guilford County, was recently charged by Guilford County Sheriff’s Office with several Sex Offender Registry charges. During their investigation, they discovered that Courage owns a race team in Rowan County that employs several minors as drivers.

The race team, E33 Motor Sports, helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association Teams. E33 Motor Sports is located at 2295 London Rd, Mooresville in Rowan County.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Courage was convicted in February 2008 for 11 sex crimes with a minor in Sacramento, California.

During the investigation on Courage and E33 Motor Sports, detectives discovered that Joel Courage was supervising multiple minors (drivers) on his race team. RCSO obtained warrants on Courage charging him with the offence of Sex Offender Employment Violation.

The Rowan County warrants were served on Courage by the Guilford County Sheriff`s Office. He was released after posting a $25,000.00 secured bond.

The sheriff's office said per G.S. 14-208.17(a) It is unlawful for any offender who is required to register to work for any person or as a sole proprietor, with or without compensation, at any place where a minor is present, and the offender’s responsibilities or activities would include instruction, supervision, or care of a minor or minors. Violation of this statute is a Class F felony.

Per other news releases, Courage has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR.