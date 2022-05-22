ROWAN SHERIFF'S OFFICE: Salisbury man shot and killed following dispute

SALISBURY - A 61-year-old Salisbury man was shot and killed Friday, May 20, after a dispute with another man, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

Deputies were dispatched to 5840 Wildwood Road, Salisbury, for a reported gunshot victim. RCSO Deputies arrived to find Ronnie Dale Hoots deceased. RCSO Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation, and determined that the suspect was Erick Brown, 60, of 108 Cemetery St., Granite Quarry.

Detectives determined that the killing stemmed from issues between the Hoots and Brown that took place earlier on Friday. It was also determined that Brown went to the Wildwood Road address, where Hoots resided and confronted him, which caused another disagreement. Erick Brown shot Ronnie Dale Hoots twice, resulting in his death, the press release said.

RCSO investigators located Brown at his Granite Quarry home, and he was arrested without incident. A search of his property by RCSO Detectives resulted in locating a 9mm High Point pistol, which is suspected to have been used in the shooting. Brown was charged with Murder, and he was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond. He was given a first appearance on Monday, May 23.