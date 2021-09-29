Salibury man charged with assaulting deputy, pulling a gun

SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according to a news release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at about 3:15 a.m., Deputy A.D. Weaver went by the Cookout Restaurant on East Innes Street to get a drink. As Weaver approached the drive-thru, she was flagged down by a person who stated that two Black males were passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line.
Deputy Weaver approached the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the occupants. She was unable to wake the occupants, so she called for a Salisbury City Police Department unit to respond to her location. Sheriff’s Deputy H.M. Parrish heard the call and responded to assist. Salisbury City officers, Sgt. Brown and K-9 Officer Burch responded shortly after to assist as well. Rowan EMS and Salisbury Fire Department first responders were also called to respond in case it was a possible overdose. The deputies and Salisbury officers were finally able to get the occupants awake and began trying to determine if the two were asleep or if they had taken narcotics.
The sheriff’s office reported that Deputy Weaver and Officer Burch were speaking to the passenger in order to identify him. As they were speaking with him, Weaver noticed that the passenger, identified as Dayshun Lamont Davis, kept putting his left hand under his leg. Weaver told Davis to keep both hands where she could see them, but Davis did not comply and ignored her command.
Weaver continued to give commands to Davis to keep his hands where she could see them. Deputy Weaver said that at that point, Davis pulled a gun, jumped from the vehicle, and shoved the gun into the upper left corner of her vest, the sheriff’s office said. Davis also rammed his head into her chin and ran from the vehicle. Deputies Weaver and Parrish gave chase. Additional Salisbury City police units and sheriff’s office units responded, and surrounded the area. Officer Burch attempted a K-9 track, but was unsuccessful. Deputy Addison also attempted a K-9 track, but was unable to locate Davis.
Warrants were obtained for Dayshun Lamont Davis for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun. Davis was entered as wanted into NCIC as well. Sheriff’s Deputy Weaver was shaken up, but sustained no serious injuries, according to the news release.
Deputies and Salisbury City police officers continued to search for Davis throughout the morning and were assisted by the N.C. State Highway Patrol helicopter. Davis was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday at his residence at 417 Miller Ave., Salisbury, without incident. The outstanding warrants have been served on him, and he was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.