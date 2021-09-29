Salibury man charged with assaulting deputy, pulling a gun

SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according to a news release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at about 3:15 a.m., Deputy A.D. Weaver went by the Cookout Restaurant on East Innes Street to get a drink. As Weaver approached the drive-thru, she was flagged down by a person who stated that two Black males were passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line.

Deputy Weaver approached the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the occupants. She was unable to wake the occupants, so she called for a Salisbury City Police Department unit to respond to her location. Sheriff’s Deputy H.M. Parrish heard the call and responded to assist. Salisbury City officers, Sgt. Brown and K-9 Officer Burch responded shortly after to assist as well. Rowan EMS and Salisbury Fire Department first responders were also called to respond in case it was a possible overdose. The deputies and Salisbury officers were finally able to get the occupants awake and began trying to determine if the two were asleep or if they had taken narcotics.