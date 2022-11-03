Salisbury man sentenced to 12 years for drug conviction

GREENSBORO – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on drug charges, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO)

Brodrick Demon Sullivan of Salisbury was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Middle District Court of North Carolina to an active sentence of 12 years to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by five yearrs of supervised release to follow, the RCSO statement said.

Sullivan’s sentence stemmed from a joint investigation initiated by the RCSO, and assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

During the course of this investigation there were numerous undercover purchases made from Sullivan totaling several pounds of Methamphetamine (ICE). Some of the ICE seized in this case had a purity level of 100 percent, officials said

The sheriff’s office said Sullivan had previously been labeled by the United States Attorney’s Office as a priority target for Rowan County.