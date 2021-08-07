Sheriff’s office searches Salisbury business, illegal gambling alleged

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Thursday at the FishZilla Arcade, 1812 E. Innes St., Salisbury.
In a news release, the RCSO said the business, operating under the guise that it was a legal arcade, was actually an illegal gambling operation. The business was raided by the RCSO previously on April 1, 2020, for similar illegal activities.
The sheriff’s office said the business had 85 playing stations, including table models, stand-ups and “fish tables.” These machines, all slot machines under North Carolina law, violate state statutes. The devices allowed patrons to bet more than eight credits per play, and the arcade was paying cash for credits earned. Possession of five or more machines makes the charge a felony.
The RCSO said it will seek charges against one manager and two cashiers, who operated the arcade.
The RCSO seized documents related to the gambling operation, monitors, CPUs, television screens, office equipment, a money counter, and almost $18,500 in cash, according to the news release.
In North Carolina there are only two types of legal gambling, the North Carolina State Lottery and those occurring on Indian Lands. All other gambling is illegal. The RCSO has taken a strong position that these illegal arcades are violating state law and the court decisions are in favor of enforcement of the law. Local jurisdictions in Rowan County have the same authority as the RCSO to enforce the law.
Investigations over the past two years of these businesses and their operators have shown that they are making millions of dollars off these illegal businesses, not paying state or federal income tax and the workers are being paid cash under the table, the sheriff’s office said.
Security firms providing armed security to the businesses are violating state law by the guards not being licensed through the North Carolina Private Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said. The businesses have been havens for crimes, including drug trafficking, robbery and illegal possession of firearms. Many of the crimes committed inside and outside the businesses are not being reported to law enforcement, for fear of attention to these illegal businesses. Additionally, many of those in Rowan County are operated by people outside Rowan County and even from other states.
As to the FishZilla Arcade, the RCSO said it has received complaints from other tenants at the strip mall about the FishZilla Arcade, and even from other illegal gambling operators.
During the previous search in 2020, the RCSO met with the landlord for the business and warned them about allowing this type business to operate. They were told of possible civil consequences. Nuisance and abatement laws in North Carolina allow for the civil forfeiture of property under certain circumstances, the RCSO news release said.