Sheriff’s office searches Salisbury business, illegal gambling alleged

Investigations over the past two years of these businesses and their operators have shown that they are making millions of dollars off these illegal businesses, not paying state or federal income tax and the workers are being paid cash under the table, the sheriff’s office said.

Security firms providing armed security to the businesses are violating state law by the guards not being licensed through the North Carolina Private Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said. The businesses have been havens for crimes, including drug trafficking, robbery and illegal possession of firearms. Many of the crimes committed inside and outside the businesses are not being reported to law enforcement, for fear of attention to these illegal businesses. Additionally, many of those in Rowan County are operated by people outside Rowan County and even from other states.

As to the FishZilla Arcade, the RCSO said it has received complaints from other tenants at the strip mall about the FishZilla Arcade, and even from other illegal gambling operators.