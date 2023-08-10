No one was injured in an exchange of gun between suspects and a sheriff's deputy, accord to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday Aug. 8, at approximately 9 p.m., Lt. David Scott with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Salisbury where it was reported a juvenile was injured, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

As Scott approached the area a vehicle sped towards him trying to strike him as the occupants of the vehicle also began firing shots at the deputy. Scott fired shots back at the suspects in the vehicle. The vehicle traveled a short distance after the shooting and crashed, the sheriff's office said.

Four suspects exited the vehicle and continued to fire shots in the direction of Lt. Scott. At this time there is no indication that anyone was injured in this exchange of gun fire between Scott and the suspects. This is a joint ongoing investigation between the Salisbury Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) responded due to the officer involved shooting, however, they declined to investigate the incident any further since no one was hit as a result of the deputy returning fire. The Salisbury Police Department is investigating the shooting involving the injured juvenile.