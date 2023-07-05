The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has taken over a homicide that occurred on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday Night, according to a press release.

At 11:47 pm, the Salisbury Police was called to a gunshot victim at the Zaxby’s Restaurant on Jake Alexander Blvd. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Otha Keith Sherrill and soon died from his injuries., the sheriff's office said.

The actual incident was discovered to have happened near the intersection of Jake Alexander and Harrison Road which is outside of the Salisbury City limits.

The investigation was transferred to the sheriff’s office because of jurisdictional issues. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at (704) 216-8711.