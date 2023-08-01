CHINA GROVE - Two men have been charged with a number of alleged crime after a search warrant was executed last week.

According to a press release, on Thursday, July 20, setectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), executed a search warrant at a residence located at 440 Chalk Maple Road, China Grove, North Carolina. The search warrant was based on an investigation into stolen property, illegal possession of firearms, and a violent assault that took place at the residence. Two arrests were made during the investigation.

Matthew Damion Parham (31) was arrested on Thursday, July 20, on charges of:

- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury NC G.S.: 14-32(b)

- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon NC G.S.: 14-415.1

- Assault by Pointing a Gun NC G.S.: 14-34

- First Degree Kidnapping: NC G.S.: 14-39

- Communicating Threats: NC G.S.: 14-277.1

Terry Brian Parham, 52, was arrested on Sunday, July 23, on a charge of:

- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury NC G.S.: 14-32(b)

The sheriff's office said the investigations stemmed from information obtained on July 18, from a concerned citizen in reference to possible stolen property, a John Deere Tractor, alleged to have been stolen and was observed on the property of 440 Chalk Maple Road. The information obtained was a description of a green John Deere Tractor with an attached front-end loader. The description matched that of a tractor that was reported stolen in 2022.

On the same day, detectives also obtained information reported concerning a violent assault which was said to have taken place on the property of 440 Chalk Maple Road on July 11. The report claimed that while in an outside building, Matthew Damion Parham assaulted the victim by placing a semi-automatic pistol against the victim’s head, then pulling the trigger and firing the weapon directly next to the victim’s head. The victim was then alleged to have been moved outside of the building by Matthew and Terry Parham, where they allegedly beat the victim unconscious using what was believed to be a crowbar and a metal pipe. A third party interjected and stopped the assault from continuing. The victim received numerous serious injuries to the head, body, and facial area.

With this information, a search warrant was obtained and executed, and evidence of the assault was located. Detectives also located numerous items that had been reported stolen. The following items were recovered stolen from the backyard of the property:

- Twenty-Two-foot double axel trailer.

- Ten-foot double axle U-Haul trailer.

- Large 2021 John Deere tractor with an attached front-end loader.

- 1973 Chevrolet Vega

- (2) large toolboxes with tools

- A large 10x20 barn-style outbuilding

In all, approximately $45,100 worth of stolen property was recovered by CID.

Also located on the property were two rifles and a 44-magnum revolver. Both Terry Brian Parham and Matthew Damion Parham are convicted Felons and are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Matthew Damion Parham received a $2 million secured bond for his outstanding warrants.

Terry Brian Parham received a $60,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants.

Matthew Damion Parham was currently out on over $200,000 of secured bonds for the following charges before being arrested on the current charges by CID:

- Interfere with Emergency Equipment

- Assault by Point a Gun X2

- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

- Assault by Strangulation

- 2nd Degree Kidnapping

- Communicating Threats

- False Imprisonment

- Felony Flee to Elude

- Resist a Public Officer

- Burning Personal Property

- Felony Conspiracy

Matthew Damion Parham has Convictions for the following:

- Felony Sex Offender Residence Violation

- Felony Sex Offender Fail to Report

- Felony Interfere with an Electronic Monitoring Device

- Felony Larceny (X2)

- Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child

- Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon (X7)

Terry Brian Parham has Convictions for the following:

- Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics

- Misdemeanor Assault Inflicting Serious Injury with a Minor Present

- Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods

- Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Weapon

- Felony Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office said.