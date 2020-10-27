Special Agents charge New London woman with insurance fraud involving stolen vehicle

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Tuesday announced that Justice Sherron Parker, 26, of 3487 Herlocker Road, New London, was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Parker of attempting to reinstate a canceled policy with National General Insurance Co. after reporting her vehicle stolen.

The offenses occurred between Aug. 21-24.

Parker was served with a criminal summons on Oct. 8. She is due in Stanly County District Court on Nov. 9.

Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums, maybe more. That's why he has cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division.

Over the past two years, CID Special Agents recovered $7.5 million in damages — money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers can remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.