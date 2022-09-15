Spencer man sentenced in federal drug case

GREENSBORO -Shorod Young, a resident of Spencer, NC, was sentenced Monday in United States District Court in Greensboro

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the case involved the Special Investigation’s Unit of the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. Young was released from Federal prison in May, 2019, after serving 44 months from a previous Rowan County Sheriff’s Office case.

In October 2019, approximately five months after being released from prison, and while on supervised release, Detectives with the RCSO Special Investigations Unit began making undercover purchases of Heroin/Fentanyl from Young, the sheriff's office said.

At the conclusion of the investigation, and while working in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office, Young was indicted, arrested, and prosecuted.

Young was ordered to serve an 87-month active sentence for Distribution of Fentanyl and Maintaining a Dwelling for the purposes of Distribution. YOUNG was further ordered to serve an additional 7-month sentence for the Supervised Release Violation, followed by five years’ probation at the conclusion of his prison term.