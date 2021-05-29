Suspect charged in death of A.L. Brown senior

KANNAPOLIS – A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a Kannapolis teenager last November.

The Kannapolis Police Department Criminal Investigation Division arrested Carlton Darlon Smith at 4:34 p.m. Friday, May 28, according to a KPD press release.

Smith is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was Jaiden Yates, who was found Nov. 13, 2020, in front of 315 W. 13th Street, Kannapolis. The 17-year-old A.L. Brown High School senior had been shot.

Officers administered CPR and provided medical attention but Yates died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME).