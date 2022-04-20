Suspect in Rowan drug operation taken into custody

SALISBURY – A 30-year-old Rowan County woman has been charged in a joint narcotics investigation.

According to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Tuesday, April 19, Chasity Leigh Hearne was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint narcotics investigation which included the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), Salisbury Police Department, and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

The investigation began in January of 2022 when Hearne allegedly sold a trafficking amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine to an undercover detective with the Special Investigations Unit, the sheriff’s office said. During the course of the investigation, authorities were made aware that Hearne had failed to appear in court on previous trafficking in methamphetamine charges stemming from a 2021 investigation and had multiple orders for arrest.

Hearne was located Tuesday night at a residence at 113 Crawford Street in Salisbury and taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Hearne is a convicted felon with convictions including the following: sell schedule (1) controlled substance; felony possession schedule (2) controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; solicitation prostitution; and felony possession schedule (1) controlled substance -.

Hearne was brought before the Rowan County Magistrate where a $165,000.00 secured bond was set for the latest charges and the outstanding orders for arrest.