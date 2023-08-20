CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Lincoln Street SW that tragically claimed the lives of two children, and a third child remains in critical condition.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at 1:08 a.m. (Sunday) to 374 Lincoln St SW, a one-story public housing duplex owned by the City of Concord. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:13 a.m. to find heavy fire showing from one of the units. Crews immediately deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and searched the home, along with the adjacent unit.

Three children were located and removed from inside the burning unit. Firefighters immediately began CPR on the children until Cabarrus County EMS arrived.

Sadly, two children died at the scene and a third was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The parents were not home at the time and no other occupants were located inside the home. The occupants of the adjacent unit safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit, however, it sustained heat and water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Concord Fire response included six engines, one ladder, one rescue, two battalion chiefs, and a safety officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.