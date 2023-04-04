The Concord Police Department (CPD) issued a press release Tuesday regarding a gun on campus and on a school bus at Central Cabarrus High School.

CPD said on Saturday, April 1, at approximately 11:44 a.m., the police became aware of a social media video depicting a student with a firearm on the campus of Central Cabarrus. The incident depicted in the video occurred on Friday, March 31. A concerned student reported the video to the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Central Cabarrus, prompting an immediate investigation by the CPD.

Following an extensive investigation, officers determined that two students are responsible for having the firearm on school property and also on a school bus. There is no evidence to suggest that either student threatened, or intended to use, the firearm at school, police said.

The CPD press release said juvenile petitions have been issued through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice on both juveniles for Possession of Weapons on Campus or Educational Property (N.C. GS 14- 269.2), which is a Class I felony in North Carolina.

One of the two juveniles is also charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun (N.C. GS 14-34), which is a misdemeanor offense, for pointing the firearm at another person while handling the firearm. North Carolina juvenile privacy laws prevent disclosure of any identifying information regarding a juvenile offender accused of an act which would be a crime if committed by an adult.

The safety of students, teachers, and faculty is paramount. The Concord Police Department takes all allegations of a weapon on school property seriously, and this investigation is ongoing, police said. Additional interviews are being conducted in an attempt to identify any additional students involved with the offense. Anyone with information should contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or Cabarrus Area CrimeStoppers at (704) 93CRIME to remain anonymous.

Police said this incident is an excellent example of a student that saw something and said something, and the importance of the trust built within our school system between students and SROs.

"We commend that student for having the courage to speak up when something was clearly wrong," CPD said.

"The Concord Police Department thanks the Cabarrus County Schools and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership and commitment to fostering safe schools."