House Fire Temporarily Closes Portion of Union Street Near Downtown Concord

CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 2:35 p.m. to a reported house fire at 205 Union St. S. The first unit arrived at 2:38 p.m. to find heavy fire showing from a second-floor room.

Firefighters immediately deployed fire hoses and worked quickly to search the home and extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to the second floor and brought under control within 15 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Occupants of the home stated there were cats inside, however, crews searched the home and no cats were found.

The Concord Police Department, with assistance from the City of Concord Transportation Department, closed a portion of Union Street South to allow crews to safely deploy apparatus and hose lines to quickly control the fire. A total of 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Concord Fire Department was also assisted by City of Concord Electric Systems, City of Concord Code Enforcement, Cabarrus County EMS, and the Kannapolis Fire Department.

Concord Fire Department crews continue to work to salvage belongings for the homeowners. While crews remain on scene, Union Street South between Louise Drive and Cline Avenue will remain closed. Work is estimated to take an additional one hour.

The fire caused a preliminary estimate of $120,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.