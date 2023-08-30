One of the Force of Nature artists is Crista Cammaroto.

With a rich background in photography, performance art, and more, Cammaroto’s art connects with nature on a profound level and fuses all mediums.

For her “Terra Forma” series, she captures fleeting moments of creation, ultimately turning them into archival prints, often inviting others to engage, add, and share in the experience with the hopes of inspiring a deeper engagement to the sophistication and balance of the natural world.

Come see her work through Oct. 14 in the Force of Nature exhibition now showing in The Galleries, 65 Union St. S., in the Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week!

(Today– Sept. 3)

Crafters Corner — Monday, Aug. 28, 4-5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on a craft in a comfortable atmosphere. All ages; FREE; No Registration Required; Mt. Pleasant Library; 8556 Cook St. For more information, please visit Events for August 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Octopus Garden — Thursday Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG. The second in her garden series is called “Octopus Garden.” These little art quilts are very whimsical, and you’ll think you’re in the Octopus Garden just swimming around! A sewing machine is not needed for class. Ages 15+; Class cost is $50 CAG members, $60 non- CAG members; Materials Cost: the pattern for the class is $15 and kits with supplies and the pattern will be available at $30 which is payable in the class; Pre-payment and pre-registration are required before class. A supply list is provided when you register. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive; Studio LL102 or Greenway Gallery. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html to register: Please go to Susan’s website at https://www.susanedmonsondesigns.com/ to register. Click on “Shop” and select Video Classes. Do not worry, this is an in-person class.

Mindful Movement — Friday, Sept. 1, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Ages 3-5 with caregiver; FREE; No Registration Required; 27 Union Street; Concord Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/mindful-movement-con-3/2023-08-25/

Saturday Surprise! — Saturday, Sept. 2, 3-4 p.m. Come in and discover our surprise activity! Drop in! Ages 6-11; FREE; No Registration Required; 850 Mountain St; Kannapolis Library. For more information, please visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Next Week!

(Sept. 4 –10)

Mindful Movement — Tuesday, Sept. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Ages 3-5 with caregiver; FREE; No Registration Required; 4297 C HWY 24/27 E; Midland Library; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

League of Extraordinary Legos — Thursday, Sept. 7, 4: 30-5: 30 p.m. We’ll bring the LEGOs®, you bring your imagination! Drop in; Ages 4-12; FREE; No Registration Required; 4297 C HWY 24/27 E; Midland Library; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Stitch & Knit: Crochet 101 — Saturday Sept. 9, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us to learn how to make basic crochet stitches and create a granny square! Ages 10+; FREE; Registration Required; 27 Union Street; Concord Library. For more information or to register, visit Events for August 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Art Walk on Union — Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. This event features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from numerous shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. All ages welcome; FREE; Downtown Concord, NC; Union St. and Cabarrus Ave; For more information, please visit Art Walk on Union—Cabarrus Arts Council

Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series — Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. This event is a family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. You are welcome to bring outside food as sometimes the food trucks do get busy! We will have a beer garden on site! Beer/wine must be consumed while inside the beer garden. Beer Garden Hours: 6pm to 9pm; Last Call at 8:30pm; FREE; Harrisburg Park; For more information, please visit Rockin’ the Burg — Harrisburg, NC (harrisburgnc.org)

Upcoming

Larry & Joe — Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. Larry & Joe is the duo of Joropo maestro Larry Bellorín (Monagas, Venezuela) and GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass and old-time star Joe Troop (Winston-Salem, North Carolina). These two virtuosic multi-instrumentalists fuse their respective Venezuelan and Appalachian folk traditions on the harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, upright bass, guitar, and maracas to prove that music has no borders. Their bilingual (esp/eng) program includes storytelling, humor, and singalongs. Doors open for this performance at 7:30 p.m. Concessions available! All Ages; Ticket Purchase Required; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit Larry & Joe—Cabarrus Arts Council

5th Annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival — Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We invite you to discover different cultures through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food. Interested in participating or want to join our team? Please contact Jeet Hiremath at hmcgnc@gmail.com OR jit.hire@gmail.com; Connect. Share. Embrace. This event is presented and organized by the Harrisburg Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee with support from Harrisburg Parks and Recreation. FREE; No Registration Required Harrisburg Park; 191 Sims Pkwy; For More information, please visit Harrisburg Multicultural Festival — Harrisburg, NC (harrisburgnc.org)Ongoing

Cabarrus County Fair — Friday, Sept. 8, 4-11 p.m. For nine amazing days enjoy delicious food, thrilling rides, games, adorable animals, dazzling displays, entertainment and memories to last a lifetime. There is something for everyone! Rides, Food, Education, friendly competition and fun! Ages 5 & Under are Free; Ages 6-11: $6.00; Ages 12 & Over: $8.00; With Military ID & Ages 55 and Better: $6; Parking is Free; Cabarrus County Fairgrounds; 4751 Highway 49 North; For more information, please visit Entertainment (cabarruscountyfair.com)

Six-Week Intermediate Watercolor Workshop Series — We are excited to offer this opportunity for you to work with an outstanding instructor weekly over a six-week period. This will allow you to take the learnings, use them between classes and then get additional feedback to move forward. In this workshop we will be designing paintings from the photographs you have chosen. We will not be copying them, but cropping, and rearranging elements to simplify and push our creativity. Let’s have fun, while taking some risks with color and design! Students must be 18 unless accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is necessary through emailing Linda at lindag6@icloud.com and will close August 28th; Thursday evenings, for six weeks (Note: no class Sept 21) starting Aug. 31; Class Cost: CAG Members $240 for the six-week series/Non-CAG members $300; For more information, please visit Classes & Workshops (cabarrusartguild.org)

Force of Nature — Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place — and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners—and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All Ages; No Registration; FREE; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation—North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives — Every Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every 2nd Saturday starting July 8 for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; No Registration; FREE, Coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists