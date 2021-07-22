Current Concord City Councilman Terry Crawford to run for reelection

CONCORD – Terry Crawford, who represents District 5 and is currently serving as Mayor Pro Tem on the Concord City Council, is announcing his plan to run for reelection and serve the City of Concord for four more years.
“My focus when I first ran for office four years ago was to make Concord a best in class city to ‘Live, Work and Play’ in North Carolina, and I plan to continue that theme as I run again for City Council,” said Crawford.
Crawford has stayed focused on these themes during his first term, which saw a great deal of change and challenges across all three areas. He is proud of the many successes that he and his fellow Council members were able to accomplish.
"To Live": “I have supported and collaborated with fellow Council members to form the Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) serving as a co-founder and a board member,” said Crawford. The CFEA is a nonprofit organization that will focus on building affordable housing units across all spectrums of income, to include workforce affordable housing for our teachers as well as fire and police personnel so they can actually live and work within the City of Concord. “These key personnel play too important a role in our community and should be able to afford a home close to where they work.”
"To Work": “Many people put in countless hours to make the recent Redbull/Rauch Manufacturing project a reality that will create more than 400 jobs and have a capital investment of over $740 million. As a City Council, we were an integral part of the process and I will continue to support this type of manufacturing job growth when reelected,” said Crawford.
"To Play": “Our City Council has been focused on growing and improving existing trails and parks. I have been instrumental in the planning and development of Concord's Parks and Recreation, voting to secure the funding for the Hector Henry Greenway extension and the upgrades to Dorton Park. Additionally, I have supported the growth for future parks and trails,” said Crawford. “Most recently, there was the announcement of the new Northwest City Park on Cox Mill Road, to be named after former Councilman, Jim Ramseur.”
Crawford believes this underlying theme "To Live, To Work and To Play" is critical to Concord's sustainable growth, both economically and culturally.
Terry and his wife Carolyn, a retired teacher, have been Concord residents for 16 years. Terry had a successful 45-year career in the hospitality industry and retired as the General Manager of the Concord Embassy Suites Hotel and Concord Convention Center in 2015.