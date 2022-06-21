Cycling organization honors fallen Concord police officer and family

CONCORD — The Carolina Brotherhood stopped by the Concord Police Department Monday to honor fallen Officer Jason Shuping as part of the group's 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride.

Th annual, multi-day memorial ride honors fallen first responders and public safety members across the Carolinas. The cyclists are comprised of first responders from both North Carolina and South Carolina.

The group started its journey in the Town of Mooresville around 7 a.m. June 20 and honored fallen Mooresville Police Department K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon who was killed in 2019.

Once the group made it to Concord, it stopped at the police station. Haylee Shuping, wife of fallen Concord Officer Jason Shuping, was present along with another family member. Hugs were given all around as the cyclists came off of their bikes. Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek greeted the riders and thank them for their dedication to honoring those who have served and given their lives.

"Every year, you ride to keep the memories alive of those first responders that we've lost far too soon," the chief said.

The Carolina Brotherhood was formed in 2012 with the goal to honor fallen public safety members across the Carolinas, to never forget those who have served and died in the line of duty, and to honor their families.

The group will peddle about 600 miles in six days, honoring 6 firefighters, 29 police officers and 5 K9's lost in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

The names of fallen first responders can be read on the back of the group's support trailer.

After stopping in Concord, the cyclists headed back down the highway to head to their next several stops before ending the day in Spring Lake.

The group will travel all the way down to Columbia, South Carolina during its six-day ride and will ultimately end in Hendersonville, North Carolina.