I am writing in response to an article in the March 8 edition of Independent Tribune, "Cabarrus County Board of Education could became [sic] partisan". As our community debates this important topic, we need to be clear why this issue is even coming up, and it's probably not for the sake of transparency, as Rep. Crutchfield suggests. Instead, it's simple partisan maneuvering.

Regardless of the merits of individual candidates or their policies, the Republican Party is a better brand than Democratic Party in Cabarrus County. If Rep. Crutchfield's proposal becomes law, it will be easier for Republican candidates to get elected and harder for Democratic candidates to get elected. Rep. Staton-Williams likely opposes the proposal because it will hurt her party's chances in the next election.

I will let readers decide whether this proposal is in the best interests of our local schools and their students. I also think reasonable people can disagree on whether it is right to use the Republican majority in the General Assembly to change the election rules of a local Board of Education for partisan advantage.

All I ask is that our local leaders, including Rep. Crutchfield and Rep. Staton-Williams, be transparent about the political motives that are likely behind their positions on the subject.

They should respect our community enough to lead a frank and honest discussion on important issues, and not hide behind the empty platitudes that I see in this article. We deserve better.

David Goldberg

Harrisburg