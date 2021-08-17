Davina and The Vagabonds songs let us witness bluesy, jazzy heartfelt confessions

Davina Lozier has stories to tell, and like any incredible singer/songwriter, some knock you flat while others make you happy to be alive.
You’ll hear both kinds Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. when Lozier and her band, Davina and The Vagabonds, play the Davis Theatre in downtown Concord. Tickets ($40) are on sale and available at https://bit.ly/davinatix.
Bluesy and with a retro feel, Lozier’s throwback sound has been compared to one-of-a-kinds like Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin and Billie Holiday. Couple that with the jazzy New Orleans brass and percussion sections of The Vagabonds, and you’ve struck pay dirt. All that’s left are the lyrics - and the highs and lows of Lozier’s life provide them in spades.
For a decade Lozier’s world spun round in a vicious circle, like a record needle does when it’s trapped in a deep scratch that veers the music off path. In her younger years, self-medication for anxiety and depression led to heroin and homelessness. Jail eventually gave way to freedom. Clean now for years, her songs tell those stories like bluesy, heartfelt confessions we’re privy to hear.
But they also tell the ones about strong, powerful love, like the kind she found with fellow bandmate, now husband, Zack, who plays trumpet.
For an evening that’s guaranteed to give your emotions all kinds of tugs, catch Davina and The Vagabonds in the Davis Theatre next month.
This Week (Aug. 18-22)
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, September 18; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, Aug. 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
STEAM Explorers: Painting Fun - Wednesday, Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.; Wrap up the summer with a painting party! Make sure to wear old clothes - you will get a little messy. Cost is free; Ages: 5-12; Conference Room, 8556 Cook St. Mt. Pleasant, NC. More details at Library System - STEAM Explorers: Painting Fun (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
OPERA IS AWESOME - World Premiere: Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. Village Park Amphitheatre, 700 W C Street, Kannapolis. OPERA IS AWESOME, a comedic and educational children’s opera penned by North Carolina resident and world renowned musical artist and actress Linda Suda. The musical will be presented by visiting professional artists and students from local schools, featuring Kids Korner Child Development Center. Free to the Public; https://bit.ly/3jZDjen.
GODSPELL - Old Courthouse Theatre: Aug. 19-21 & 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 22 & 29, 2:30 p.m. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables (from the Gospel of Matthew) by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com. Recommended for all ages. For more information, contact OCT at info@octconcord.com or 704-788-2405.
Abstracting Nature Workshop: Friday & Saturday, Aug. 20-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Learn to paint an abstracted representation of nature with Susan Lackey. Creating abstract paintings can be daunting, but not in this informative and fun-filled 2-day workshop. Susan will step you through her stress-free process and layered approach, starting with nature as your guide. There will be plenty of interactive time for questions and tips. We will create with acrylics and making tools. For any experience level. Experience with abstract painting is NOT required. Cost is $180; Recommended for all ages; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord.To register, email Susan Lackey at susanlackeyart@gmail.com. Deadline to register is August 13th.
Southern Soul Music Fest - Saturday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m. -10:30 p.m.; 1st Annual Southern Soul Music Fest" Featuring North Carolina's own Lebrado , Summer Wolfe, Chris Ivy, Big Yayo and the Legendary Jeff Floyd! Getting the show started is the U-neek Flaur Band! Bring your lawn Chairs and Umbrellas (BYOB). Cost is $35; For VIP seating ticket(s), vendor(s), or table info contact 704-400-6229; Route 29 Pavilion, 5650 Sandusky Boulevard, Concord.
Next Week (Aug. 23-29)
Book Folding - Cabarrus County Public Library: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m. Come join local artist Hanna Prince to learn how to fold books into one-of-a-kind piece of art! No experience needed! All supplies will be provided. Cost is free. Recommended for all ages. Registration required. Conference Room, 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, visit Library System - Book Folding* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Into Your Hands: An Art Therapy Workshop - Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: How important is art therapy? How about a day of FREE PUDDLE PAINTING at Cabarrus Art Council's ART WALK to find out?
Puddle Painting is an abstract art process that is designed to give the participant a creative mindfulness experience in the creation of their art piece. Sign-up in-person at the Cabarrus Arts Council at 11a for your puddle painting time slot.
Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; First-come, first-serve; Downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://www.facebook.com/events/538008434231998/.
Upcoming
Colorful Lights Historic Walking Tour - Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Every weekend in September, the Residents of Historic Concord will illuminate over 50 homes along Historic North and South Union streets with colorful lights! The tour runs through Downtown Concord and invites everyone to celebrate the area’s rich history and visit local Downtown businesses. Stroll the nearly 4-mile loop to enjoy colorfully flood-lit homes while following an interactive guide and GPS map on your smartphone.Cost is free. Downtown Concord, NC. Visit Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Tour | Visit Cabarrus for details.
Jake Shimabukuro - Saturday, Sept. 11; Music is back in the Davis Theatre; With only four strings, world-renowned ukulelist JAKE SHIMABUKURO takes the ukulele to places no one has gone before, performing awe inspiring music that ranges from jazz, blues, and rock to bluegrass, classical, and folk. $47.50; Purchase tickets online: https://bit.ly/jaketix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Davina and The Vagabonds - Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.; Clever lyrics delivered by a retro sound straight out of the 1930's New Orleans Jazz scene, Davina and The Vagabonds will knock you a dirty blues kiss that will leave you begging for more.
Downtown Cabaret - Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m.: Enjoy a classy night of burlesque accompanied by a live trio band and craft beer at Red Hill Brewery in Downtown Concord. Tickets are $25-$50; recommended for adults. Visit Downtown Cabaret (facebook.com) for details. Red Hill Brewing Company, 21 Union Street South.
Concord International Festival - Saturdays, Oct. 2, noon.-6 p.m.; This free and family-friendly event will celebrate the many cultures and diversity that is represented across Concord and Cabarrus County through live musical performances, cultural displays, food and drinks from around the world, merchandise vendors and a kids’ zone. Recommended for all ages; Union St. Concord, NC. Hosted by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano.
Carolina Renaissance Festival - Saturdays & Sundays, Oct. 2-Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Carolina Renaissance Festival located in Huntersville is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts & crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and a feast... all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure! Tickets cost $17 for ages 5-12 (children under for free) and $27 for ages 13 and up; Recommended for all ages; 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information: Carolina Renaissance Festival (renfestinfo.com).
We Banjo 3 - Wednesday, Oct. 13,, 7:30 p.m.; $39 - This Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet continually pushes musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. A Davis Theatre past favorite! Purchase tickets online: https://bit.ly/web3tix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
