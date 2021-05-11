 Skip to main content
Daycare worker spots alligator off Odell School Road
Daycare worker spots alligator off Odell School Road

CONCORD — Yes, that was an alligator lingering around Odell School Road Monday afternoon.

An employee of the Shiloh United Methodist Church daycare noticed the alligator ducking in and out of a drainage ditch off the road. The employee called Cabarrus County Animal Control around 1:40 p.m. and a deputy was dispatched to the area. 

North Carolina Wildlife services was also called on scene at 4145 Odell School Road to aid in securing the alligator. The wildlife officer was able to secure the animal with a catch pole and then taped its mouth shut. 

The animal was then loaded into a transport vehicle to head straight for a biologist. The animal is expected to be released into a natural habitat later. 

Alligators are not native to the piedmont area, but Lt. James Torelli explained how an animal could end up so far from home. 

"People go buy these exotic animal and reptiles at shows or conferences," he said. "They bring the animals home and they get too big, they get out of hand and people cut them loose."

Alligators are common in the more coastal regions of the state, and are considered a threatened species in the state and federally. 

Torelli said people can check with the North Carolina Wildlife services to see what animals need permits and what animals are legal to purchase in the state. 

