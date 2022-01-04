December second warmest on record at Grandfather Mountain

January 2022 is off to a frigid start, but December 2021 was one of Grandfather Mountain’s warmest on record.

According to data recorded at the official National Weather Service reporting station at Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge, December 2021 was the second warmest December in the park’s history.

The warmest temperature recorded last month was 60 degrees on Dec. 4, 18 and 28, three degrees shy of the mountain’s record December high of 63 degrees, recorded on Dec. 7, 1956.

The coldest temperature observed last month was 17degrees on Dec. 12. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of December was -21 degrees on Dec. 25, 1983.

The average high temperature for December 2021 was 50.7 degrees, with an average low of 35.2 degrees, for a mean of 43 degrees. The mountain’s warmest December on record was in 2015, with an average high of 50.6 degrees, an average low of 36.5 degrees and a mean of 43.6 degrees.

On Dec. 2, the weather station recorded a wind gust of 89.7 mph, while the month’s highest recorded sustained wind speed clocked in at 73.6 mph that same day.