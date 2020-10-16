Democratic Women Leadership Forum features Timmons-Goodson

Cabarrus County Democratic Women are hosting a “Democratic Women Leadership Forum” in collaboration with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County, and the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats.

This is a virtual event will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. To register click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/Oct22CCDW

“To respond to the universal threat of Covid-19, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women have embraced online meeting with the intent to engage our community in new ways,” said Kathleen Hannon, Chair of the Cabarrus County Democratic Women. “This Democratic Women Leadership Forum” is the third of several online events that address issues affecting citizens of North Carolina and Cabarrus County.”

This month the featured speaker is candidate for U.S. Congress, Justice Pat Timmons-Goodson. She is a civil rights leader and former North Carolina Supreme Court justice running for Congress to continue her outstanding career of public service.