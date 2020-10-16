Democratic Women Leadership Forum features Timmons-Goodson

Cabarrus County Democratic Women are hosting a “Democratic Women Leadership Forum” in collaboration with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County, and the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats.
This is a virtual event will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. To register click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/Oct22CCDW
“To respond to the universal threat of Covid-19, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women have embraced online meeting with the intent to engage our community in new ways,” said Kathleen Hannon, Chair of the Cabarrus County Democratic Women. “This Democratic Women Leadership Forum” is the third of several online events that address issues affecting citizens of North Carolina and Cabarrus County.”
This month the featured speaker is candidate for U.S. Congress, Justice Pat Timmons-Goodson. She is a civil rights leader and former North Carolina Supreme Court justice running for Congress to continue her outstanding career of public service.
After law school, Pat oversaw district operations for the U.S. Census during the 1980 count. She went on to serve as a Cumberland County assistant district attorney and worked for Legal Aid. At the age of 29, Pat became the first African American woman named in the 12th Judicial District of North Carolina. She was elected to three consecutive terms and was elevated to the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 1997. In 2006, Pat was honored to become the first African American woman on the Supreme Court of North Carolina.
Voters in the state ratified the governor’s appointment in a statewide election later that year. She stepped down from the Supreme Court in 2012 and was appointed to the United States Commission on Civil Rights in 2014. In 2016, President Obama nominated Pat to serve as a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The American Bar Association unanimously gave her its highest rating, but the Senate never acted on her nomination. Pat and her husband, Dr. Ernest Goodson, met as students at UNC.
The proud parents of two adult sons. Pat and Dr. Goodson live in Fayetteville, where they are active members in their church, First Baptist Church, Moore Street.
“I wanted to be that lawyer that folks came to when they had a problem that they could not solve,” she has said of her decision to dedicate her career to helping others.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.