Deputies arrest teacher in child exploitation investigation

CONCORD — A Carolina International School teacher was arrested in the course of a child exploitation investigation, after attempting to meet a minor for sex.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division charged Jeremy D. Flock, 42 years old, with Solicitation of a Child by Computer, 2nd Degree Exploitation of a Minor and Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. Flock is a resident of Harrisburg and at the time of his arrest was employed by Carolina International School in Concord.
Flock was listed as a music teacher. But he reportedly has been suspended.
On social media, Flock was listed as the choir director at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.
Flock believed that he was meeting a minor for sexual activity. At the time of arrest, he was also in possession of child pornography. Flock is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.
During this investigation, investigators made contact with Jason A. Schultz who lives at the same residence in Harrisburg as Jeremy D. Flock. Schultz has been charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and is a subject of this ongoing investigation. At the time of arrest, Schultz was employed by Carolina International School as well.
Schultz was listed as the middle school and high school music and band teacher. He was also reportedly suspended.
Schultz is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with a $15,000 secured bond.
Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Carolina International School, and they have been completely cooperative with the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has additional information, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.