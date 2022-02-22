Deputies arrest teacher in child exploitation investigation

CONCORD — A Carolina International School teacher was arrested in the course of a child exploitation investigation, after attempting to meet a minor for sex.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division charged Jeremy D. Flock, 42 years old, with Solicitation of a Child by Computer, 2nd Degree Exploitation of a Minor and Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. Flock is a resident of Harrisburg and at the time of his arrest was employed by Carolina International School in Concord.

Flock was listed as a music teacher. But he reportedly has been suspended.

On social media, Flock was listed as the choir director at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

Flock believed that he was meeting a minor for sexual activity. At the time of arrest, he was also in possession of child pornography. Flock is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}