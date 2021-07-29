Despite pandemic Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 graduates

After ten months of changes brought on by COVID-19 disruptions, Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 celebrated the completion of their program at a graduation party hosted at Cabarrus Brewing Company.
Leadership Cabarrus, a program of The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, is a series of monthly class days from September through May, where members are introduced to and examine how leadership in the historical, educational, economic, governmental, and cultural segments work together to preserve and advance Cabarrus County and its citizens.
The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.
“We have fondly named this year’s class ‘The Mask Class’ due to all the challenges they faced,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “We began the year with them meeting in person, socially distancing with masks on, transitioned to hybrid classes, then to fully virtual and finally, the last two months we were able to meet in person again. I am so grateful to our incredible steering committee that plans our program days. Throughout all these challenges, they found ways to ensure the class received the same information and value as a ‘normal’ year, and sometimes that meant rearranging plans three or four times!”
Duke Energy is the title sponsor for Leadership Cabarrus. “Duke is proud of the communities we serve, and we are happy to invest in the The Chamber and this meaningful program that develops our communities’ and businesses’ future leaders,” said Randy Welch, Duke Energy District Manager, Government and Community Relations. “We wish each of the graduates the best in their future endeavors and look forward to seeing the positive differences they’ll make.”
The Leadership Cabarrus Class of 2021 graduates are:
• Jennifer Brinson - Cabarrus County Schools
• Erin Burris - Town of Mount Pleasant
• Kellie Cartwright - United Way of Central Carolinas
• Dominique Clark - Cabarrus County Government
• Kevin Garay - Kannapolis City Schools
• Larry Gourdine - UNC Charlotte
• Phillip Graham - City of Concord
• Starla Hatley - Cabarrus County Partnership for Children
• Hannah Holliway - Cannon School
• Kara Horn - Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center
• Rachael Kocken - Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
• Danielle Kuhn - Flywheel Coworking
• Lauren Linker - Cabarrus County Government
• Ande Lowe - Uwharrie Bank
• Teronda McNeil-Hueitt - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
• Alicia McDaniel - Cabarrus Health Alliance
• Matt Millward - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
• Brittany Payne - Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers
• Brandon Rios - Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center
• Matt Roden - Atrium Health
• Jon Sauter – Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation
• Brian Schultz - Cabarrus County Schools
• Kayla Seigler
• Dale Shoffner - S&D Coffee and Tea
• Mark Thompson - Cabarrus Brewing Company
• Garrison White - Hartsell & Williams, PA
• Jake Williams - City of Concord
In addition to the monthly class requirements, the class is charged with enhancing Cabarrus County in some way through a legacy project. This year’s project was the establishment of the Leadership Cabarrus How You L.E.A.D. Scholarship (Learn, Empower, Adapt and Dream) benefiting a Cabarrus County high school senior who will attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to continue their education. Their goal is to ultimately endow the scholarship, so it serves high school students in perpetuity.
If you would like to help them reach their fundraising goal, please visit www.rccc.edu/foundation/. Under Giving Opportunities, click Give Online. You may select any amount and under Gift Designation, scroll to The Leadership Cabarrus How You L.E.A.D. and select that option. The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Molly McLauchlan, a senior at Cox Mill High School.