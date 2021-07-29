Despite pandemic Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 graduates

Leadership Cabarrus, a program of The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, is a series of monthly class days from September through May, where members are introduced to and examine how leadership in the historical, educational, economic, governmental, and cultural segments work together to preserve and advance Cabarrus County and its citizens.

“We have fondly named this year’s class ‘The Mask Class’ due to all the challenges they faced,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “We began the year with them meeting in person, socially distancing with masks on, transitioned to hybrid classes, then to fully virtual and finally, the last two months we were able to meet in person again. I am so grateful to our incredible steering committee that plans our program days. Throughout all these challenges, they found ways to ensure the class received the same information and value as a ‘normal’ year, and sometimes that meant rearranging plans three or four times!”