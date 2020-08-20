Destined for the Diamond: Ex-Tigers two-sport star on the move again, will focus solely on baseball

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mount Pleasant High School two-sport star Hunter Sloop is changing courses once again, transferring to Combine Academy in Lincolnton to play baseball, he announced on his Twitter account last week.
The Independent Tribune reported last month that Sloop had transferred from Mount Pleasant to Lake Norman Christian School in Huntersville to play both baseball and basketball, but now he says he will focus only on baseball at Combine Academy.
The announcement is a bit of a surprise to some, considering that the 6-foot-9 Sloop was one of the top basketball players in Cabarrus County. He was drawing recruiting interest to play college basketball from the Charlotte 49ers, Appalachian State, Campbell and Western Carolina, but that number was expected to increase as the summer progressed.
However, Sloop was also highly regarded on the baseball diamond as a hard-throwing pitcher who often touched 90 mph on the radar gun. Colleges in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference had already reached out to him, and some believe he has the potential to play at even higher level one day.
In his announcement on Twitter, Sloop thanked those who have helped him in his basketball career.
“I would like to thank all the basketball coaches that have helped me through the years and all the college coaches who have recruited me up until this point,” Sloop said. “But I will be hanging up the basketball shoes for the rest of my life and will only be focusing (on) baseball at Combine Academy.”
Combine Academy is a prep school that has produced numerous college- and professional-level players.
Sloop had a breakout year last season for the Tigers in basketball, averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, as well as three blocks. His chances of having a similar breakout campaign in baseball were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During an interview with the Independent Tribune in July, Sloop said he would eventually make a decision to specialize in one sport, although most people didn’t know it would come so soon.
“I really haven’t made that decision yet,” Sloop said last month. “But I don’t really want to do two sports (in college) because I’ve been doing two sports my whole life, and I think I just really need time to focus on one and perfect my craft in one.”
One aspect of his transfer plans that did not change was Sloop’s reclassification to the class of 2022.
Sloop was a junior last season and was set to graduate with his Mount Pleasant friends in the Class of 2021, but he said last month he would reclassify to the Class of 2022 at Lake Norman Christian. He told the Independent Tribune this week he will repeat his junior year at Combine Academy and have another two years in high school to impress college and pro baseball scouts.
As of now, according to Prep Baseball Report, his peak fastball speed is 91 mph, with an average speed between 86 and 90 mph. Additionally, he throws a curveball 75-77 mph and a changeup 78-80 mph.
The college baseball programs that have already shown interest in Sloop include Florida State, Clemson, South Carolina and Kentucky, among others.
