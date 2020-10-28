Developer questions a Harrisburg public hearing due process and fairness

In a May 21 email to all town council members and Mayor Steve Sciascia, Town Manager Haynes Brigman stated that the attorney for Epcon Communities took issue with the nature of the virtual meeting.

Their challenge is that the nature of the virtual meeting did not allow them the opportunity to address all questions thoroughly, and that there was no way to know whether or not Council members were in attendance or were able to hear portions of the public hearing,” Brigman wrote in an email.

The meeting did have some technical difficulties for town staff, council members and the Epcon Communities presenter Davis.

From the public records requests, Brigman wrote, Epcon Communities and its attorney noted an email sent by Dellinger to Smith Patrick and Russo outlining site plan information for the property.

This raised some questions, Brigman wrote in his email.

“The information and content of the email do not represent any wrongdoing. However, the email involved the four members of council who voted no for the rezoning (and no others), which gives the applicant the perception that there could have been a pre-planned or concerted effort by that group of individuals to vote no on the proposal,” Brigman wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}