Developer questions a Harrisburg public hearing due process and fairness

HARRISURG – Emails between the Harrisburg town manager, mayor and town council show that s community developer has raised questions as to whether Harrisburg Town Council members preplanned an effort to vote no for a development proposal rezoning.
At the town council’s April 13 meeting, Epcon Communities Director for Land Development Mike Davis presented the development proposal before the public hearing for the rezoning. After Council member Troy Selberg motioned to approve the rezoning, the motion failed 2-4.
Council members Rodney Dellinger, Ron Smith, Ian Patrick and Rick Russo all voted against the rezoning.
The town will be voting on the project for the second time at its November 9 town council meeting. Davis presented the project to council again during October's meeting. The project proposal did not changed from its original April 13 presentation, Planning and Zoning Director Sushil Nepal stated.
Epcon Communities originally requested to rezone a 32.85 acre property at 7800 Robinson Church Rd. from Rural Estate to Conditional Residential Village for a proposed development. The proposed site plan was for 77 age-restricted single-family detached residential units. The neighborhood would be an age 55 and up community with at least 80 percent of the units owned and occupied by people in that age group.
The April meeting was the first virtual meeting that the town held after the Town Center was closed to the public due to the pandemic. Epcon Communities had its attorney reach out to the town in late May stating that the developer questioned whether the town provided due process during the hearing due to it being held virtually. The developer’s attorney also put in two public records requests.
In a May 21 email to all town council members and Mayor Steve Sciascia, Town Manager Haynes Brigman stated that the attorney for Epcon Communities took issue with the nature of the virtual meeting.
Their challenge is that the nature of the virtual meeting did not allow them the opportunity to address all questions thoroughly, and that there was no way to know whether or not Council members were in attendance or were able to hear portions of the public hearing,” Brigman wrote in an email.
The meeting did have some technical difficulties for town staff, council members and the Epcon Communities presenter Davis.
From the public records requests, Brigman wrote, Epcon Communities and its attorney noted an email sent by Dellinger to Smith Patrick and Russo outlining site plan information for the property.
This raised some questions, Brigman wrote in his email.
“The information and content of the email do not represent any wrongdoing. However, the email involved the four members of council who voted no for the rezoning (and no others), which gives the applicant the perception that there could have been a pre-planned or concerted effort by that group of individuals to vote no on the proposal,” Brigman wrote.
Support Local Journalism
Smith and Dellinger did not respond to the Independent Tribune’s requests for comment about the email or the questions raised by Epcon Communities or its attorney.
When asked, Patrick stated that he did not have a predetermined idea to vote against the proposal.
“Absolutely not. I walk into each meeting with an open mind and especially want to hear from the residents during the public comment section on a particular topic,” Patrick stated.
The email Dellinger sent out to the other three council members had information specific to lot sizes for the proposed development. The lots were compared to a close development, Fenton Dell.
Patrick said lot sizes was not the determining factor in why he voted no.
“As an architect I am more concerned with quality of the product and quality of life than I am about lot sizes. You could, in theory, have 5 acre lots with a horrendous product and smaller lots that bring joy to people that live there,” Patrick stated.
Russo also stated to the Independent Tribune that he did not go into the April 13 meeting knowing which way he was going to vote on the project.
Epcon Communities also declined the Independent Tribune’s requests for comment about its public records request or due process challenge.
Brigman also stated that Epcon communities had questions about whether it was given a fair hearing without prejudgment.
Due to these concerns, Epcon communities requested to hold the meeting again but in-person.
The town agreed to an in-person hearing.
But Epcon Communities had requested to have the do-over meeting held virtually, since the pandemic has continued to stretch on pushing back dates for in-person hearings.
At the town council’s August 10 meeting, Selberg put forward a motion to hear the meeting again virtually in September. It failed 3-4 with Dellinger, Smith, Patrick and Russo voting against.
But Selberg put forward another motion at the town council’s September 14 meeting to hear the rezoning proposal virtually in October again, stating that Epcon Communities was losing money while waiting for an in-person hearing.
The public hearing for the project was held during the town council’s October meeting. The council will vote November 9 for a second time on whether or not to rezone the property.
