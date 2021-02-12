Dinosaurs invade ZMax Dragway

CONCORD — Dinosaurs have invaded the ZMax Dragway in Concord.
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, has taken over the parking lot at ZMax Dragway and will be in control of the venue between now and Sunday, Feb. 21, having brought with it 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs as well as a 50-foot long Megalodon. The event is drive-thru and COVID-19 safe with all employees wearing masks and socially distanced.
Jurassic Quest has been growing steadily over the last five years, but had to go through major adjustments due to the novel coronavirus. Before the pandemic events would feature bounce houses and chances to get hands on with the dinosaurs, but due to restrictions in place across the country, the event has gone fully outdoors with spectators being able to experience the fun right from their cars.
Since making the adjustment, Jurassic Quest has hosted more than 300,000 vehicles and 1.5 million people across the nation with stops in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Houston and now Concord.
“From the very beginning we were a pretty humble company and we were kind of just trying to make sure everything went off without a hitch, but still, during the shows trying to perfect things, make sure it was as accessible to people as possible,” Sarah Menard, also known as Safari Sarah, said Friday. “(But) through COVID, everything kind of got thrown away because we couldn’t do a show like we were used to doing for the last five years.
“So in June we did a complete overhaul and we took everything and scrapped everything that was interactive and that people touched like bounce houses or face painting and we tried to include some things that we did. Our photos for instance, now in our contactless show the very last thing you do before you leave is drive through a dinosaur scene where you can get your free photo taken with it. Now, things like that are stuff that is really important to us because we want people to remember their time at Jurassic Quest and being able to drive through in your vehicle really gives you such an idea of how big they were the same way that it did in our indoor show.”
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru officially opened to visitors in and around the Charlotte area at 11 a.m. Friday. It will be open through 8 p.m. on Friday night and will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday morning closing at 9 p.m.
The schedule for the rest of their time in Concord is as follows:
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 15: Closed
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: Closed
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 19: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The drive-thru event is something both young and old can experience and enjoy. Customers will be able to listen to an audio tour as they drive around learning about each creature along the way. The tour is also available in Spanish.
“I think that if you’ve ever had a time in your life where you liked dinosaurs, you probably haven’t heard much about them in the passing years afterwards,” Menard said. “Hearing about them here, seeing them, and not only that but hearing from an audio tour, really cool facts about when they lived, why they are the way they are, and even some funny jokes, it’s so fun if you are into dinosaurs or if you weren’t.
“Because maybe you weren’t into dinosaurs because you didn’t have all the pieces of the puzzle. So coming over to see us honestly for anyone of any age is really, really cool because you’re transported into prehistoric times and you get to see a world that existed before we were here.”
Tickets for the event are $49 per vehicle and include a 100 percent ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically be refunded for the full purchase amount.
Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed. Oversized vehicles and vehicles with nine or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling.