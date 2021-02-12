Dinosaurs invade ZMax Dragway

“So in June we did a complete overhaul and we took everything and scrapped everything that was interactive and that people touched like bounce houses or face painting and we tried to include some things that we did. Our photos for instance, now in our contactless show the very last thing you do before you leave is drive through a dinosaur scene where you can get your free photo taken with it. Now, things like that are stuff that is really important to us because we want people to remember their time at Jurassic Quest and being able to drive through in your vehicle really gives you such an idea of how big they were the same way that it did in our indoor show.”