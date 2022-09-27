Discover Fun in Kannapolis features music, farmer's market this week

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. We are monitoring the weather closely and will announce any changes in this schedule as soon as necessary.

This week’s events are:

Sept. 29 Last Farmer’s Market of the 2022 Season

4 -7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd. and Vance Ave.

Oct. 1 Fire Truck Parade and Festival

10 a.m. at Laureate Way and North Research Campus Drive

Oct. 2 Sunday Music Series: Joseph Michael Mahfoud

1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.