 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Discover Fun in Kannapolis features music, farmer's market this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Mahfoud

Joseph Michael Mahfoud will perform Oct. 2 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. We are monitoring the weather closely and will announce any changes in this schedule as soon as necessary.

This week’s events are:

Sept. 29 Last Farmer’s Market of the 2022 Season

4 -7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd. and Vance Ave.

Oct. 1 Fire Truck Parade and Festival

10 a.m. at Laureate Way and North Research Campus Drive

Oct. 2 Sunday Music Series: Joseph Michael Mahfoud

1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

People are also reading…

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Concord reunion deadline coming up

Concord reunion deadline coming up

The Concord High Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Oct. 29, from 5-10:30 p.m. at 73 & MAIN, 1467 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian men flee country by the thousands to escape fighting in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts