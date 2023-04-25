KANNAPOLIS – Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several events scheduled for this Saturday:

9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, Strides for Strokes 5K/10K, Downtown Kannapolis

10 a.m. – noon on Saturday, April 29, Earth Day Shred Event, Village Park

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, Stories Under the Stars, Kannapolis Library

The Children’s Theater of Charlotte will perform, “A Sick Day for Amos McGee”, by Philip C. Stead. This event is free.